Thurles RFC off to a winning start

Thurles 58

Clonmel 12



Thurles made a welcome return to playing rugby on Saturday evening last when they went down to Clonmel to play a pre-season friendly.



After a 26 week break due to the lockdown it is great to at least have games back. Spectators are not allowed to attend the matches due to the Government restrictions and the traveling team mentors and substitutes are kept to a minimum.

The match was shown live on the Thurles Rugby Football Club FACEBOOK page, which allowed all that wanted to could watch it from wherever they are. It’s a great facility at this time but there is nothing to compare with been in attendance.

Thurles were much stronger than Clonmel, with Clonmel after been promoted to the Senior ranks it was going to be a big ask for them to match an improving Thurles team due them playing in the Munster Senior Cup on the same day.



Taking nothing from Thurles’s performance they showed that there is a good strong team there and a good reserve present also.

Thurles laid down a marker early when after a very strong scrum they won a penalty, ran it quickly and No8 Ciaran Ryan got in for a try, the conversion was missed.

A few minutes later Captain Sonny Dwyer was on the end of a well ran quick penalty.



Brian O’Connell joined his back row colleagues on the scoring when he finished off a good move with a try. Eoighan O’Dwyer added the conversion. Thurles were well on top and after some good passing out the back line ended with Dylan Molumby scoring in the corner, to leave the half time score 22:0 to Thurles.



Thurles Coaching staff of ( Eoin O’Connor, Ollie Geoghegan, John Shaw ) rang the changes and swapped most of the team during the second half to give them the opportunity to show what they had to offer.

Daragh Sweeney got the score sheet moving early in the second half with a try in the corner and Full Back Conor O’Hagan scored a good conversion.



A bit of complacency set in and in the space of five minutes Clonmel had scored twice converted one and were unlucky not to score another but for brilliant last gasp defending leaving the score 27:12.



A few words from Captain Sonny got Thurles to get back on top and it was one way traffic after this,

Ciaran Ryan added his second try and Eoighan O’Dwyer got a try after good back play. Eoin Kerrane added two try’s after coming on and Paddy McGrath showed great skills to get in for a try.

Jack Flanagan added two conversions.



The forwards did most of the heavy work in the first half and the second half was dominated by very good back play and good support running.

All this will add to the selection headache for the coaches as all that played showed that they have a lot to offer

Team: Jack Kavanagh, Shane Nugent, Danny Lee, Luke Kelly, Colin Nolan, Brian O’Connell, Sonny Dwyer (C ), Ciaran Ryan, Semaus Houlihan, Nathan Morehu, Daragh Sweeney, Eoighan O’Dwyer, Eoin Byrne, Dylan Molumby, Conor O’Hagan, Subs used. Jack Flanagan, Ollie Delaney, Michael Ryan, Eoin Kerrane, Mark Cummins, Dylan O Shaughnessy , Andrew Burke, Rory Dwan, James Maher, Tom O’Brien, Paddy McGrath, Jonathan Ely.



Thanks to Brian, Ciara & Mairead for bringing the match to us who couldn’t attend. Keep it up !

Bigger thanks to everyone who continues to support our club Lotto and the great weekly support of Split the Bucket , its a great success.

Training continues this week, check the club Facebook page for your teams times.

Condolences to the Fitzgerald family Borraway, on the sad passing of Pat Fitzgerald this week. Pat played with distinction for Thurles in the 1960’s our sympathy to Joan, sons Jim, Tom, Paud, John and Bill,