Friends of Tipperary Football to host annual Golf Classic in October

The Friends of Tipperary Football have announced plans to press ahead with their annual fundraising Golf Classic, which will be held this year in Thurles Golf Club.

PRO, Andy Fogarty, in his weekly column wrote: "We are delighted to announce that the very popular Friends of Tipperary Football annual Golf Classic sponsored again this year by Teneo will take place on Friday & Saturday 2nd and

3 RD October at Thurles Golf Club. Team of 4 players cost €120 per team and Covid-19 protocol will be in place to ensure the safety of everyone participating. You can also sponsor a tee box at a cost of €50. Tea booking is now open and you can contact Martin Dwyer on 086-2549154 to place a booking."

Meanwhile the Friends also reported a great response to their Euro Millions and Lotto Syndicate.

"We had a wonderful response to the Friends of Tipperary Football new Euro Millions + Lotto Syndicate which offers all members 1960 chances of winning the jackpot for only €20. All funds raised go directly towards the preparation of our inter-county teams from under 14 right up to senior.

"On behalf of the Friends of Tipperary Football and all of the players and management teams we say a big thank you to everyone who joined the lotto. By joining the lotto who have a chance of winning the jackpot and also you are playing your part in the development and success of all Tipperary county football teams and for this we offer our sincere thanks and gratitude. The 15 sets of numbers selected for the draw are on the Friends of Tipperary Football website@www.friendsof tipperaryfootball.com. There are two draws every week.





