Tipperary GAA Scene: All you need to know about this weekends action

FBD INSURANCE TIPPERARY CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

With great expectation surrounding the FBD Insurance senior hurling semi-finals last weekend, there was an anti-climax feel to the games, as they resulted in more comfortable than expected victories for Loughmore-Castleiney and Kiladangan. Best wishes to both sides who are now in full preparation for the county final on Sunday week. Commiserations to Nenagh Éire Óg and Drom-Inch who saw their campaigns end after providing some excellent performances on route to the semi-final stage.

In the FBD Insurance Seamus Ó Riain semi-finals Mullinahone and Newport set the pulses racing with a thrilling opening to the weekend action in Semple Stadium with the south side prevailing by the narrowest of margins. The following day Lorrha-Dorrha bossed affairs as they saw off Killenaule to reach the final.

The FBD Insurance minor hurling championships have concluded, and congratulations go to Thurles Sarsfields who won the 'A' final after their win over Cashel King Cormacs. Congratulations to Arravale Rovers who also lifted the silverware following their narrow victory over Moycarkey-Borris in a closely contested 'B' final.

The first of the FBD Insurance senior football semi-finals saw Clonmel Commercials defeat Kilsheelan-Kilcash as they go one step closer to retaining their county title.

The finalists of the FBD Insurance intermediate football championship are now known as Rockwell Rovers and Grangemockler-Ballyneale came through after their respective semi-final victories.

With county fixtures getting less and less each week, there are still, however, hugely important games down for decision this weekend.

Loughmore-Castleiney are in action once again as they take on Moyle Rovers in the remaining FBD Insurance senior football semi-final. This is in Boherlahan on Saturday evening and will be streamed live on all official Tipperary GAA platforms, details on how to view this are provided further in the bulletin.

Sunday, then, will see both of the FBD Insurance intermediate hurling semi-finals being played where throw-in will be simultaneous at 3:30pm. The mid pairing of Moyne-Templetuohy and Boherlahan-Dualla meet in Littleton, while over the road in Holycross, Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams and Gortnahoe-Glengoole will line out against each other to decide affairs there.

On Saturday in The Ragg, the FBD Insurance senior hurling relegation final will be contested when Burgess and Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill will go in search of victory in the hope of avoiding the drop down.

All knockout fixtures include extra time and finish on the day and we send best wishes to all clubs in action this weekend.

All the relevant regulations covering the rules regarding finish on the day have been sent to club secretaries by CCC secretary Tom Maher. Club secretaries must inform team managements of the regulations so they can familiarise themselves with what will happen in the event of a game going to finish on the day.

The following then is a run-down of this weekend's fixtures;

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

12/09/2020 in Boherlahan at 16:30, Loughmore-Castleiney v Moyle Rovers, Ref: Derek O'Mahoney

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

13/09/2020 in Littleton at 15:30, Moyne-Templetuohy v Boherlahan-Dualla, Ref: Kieran Delaney

13/09/2020 in Holycross at 15:30, Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams v Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Ref: Peter Carroll

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Relegation Final

12/09/2020 in The Ragg at 13:00, Burgess v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill, Ref: Kevin Jordan

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

12/09/2020 in Sean Treacy Park at 14:00, Galtee Rovers-St. Pecaun v Golden-Kilfeacle, Ref: Paddy Ivors

Results from the FBD Insurance Tipperary club championships from last weekend are as follows;

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Loughmore-Castleiney 1-22 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-12

Kiladangan 1-21 Drom-Inch 0-9

FBD Insurance Seamus Ó Riain Cup Semi-Finals

Mullinahone 1-22 Newport 1-21

Lorrha-Dorrha 3-20 Killenaule 2-13

FBD Insurance County Minor (A) Hurling Championship Final

Thurles Sarsfields 1-20 Cashel King Cormacs 0-13

FBD Insurance County Minor (B) Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Moycarkey-Borris 1-18 Cahir 1-10

FBD Insurance County Minor (B) Hurling Championship Final

Arravale Rovers 1-17 Moycarkey-Borris 0-19

FBD Insurance Seamus Ó Riain Cup Relegation Final

Sean Treacy's 2-27 Ballingarry 2-17

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Clonmel Commercials 0-12 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-6

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals

Rockwell Rovers 7-16 Moyle Rovers 2-11

Grangemockler-Ballyneale 2-17 Fethard 0-4

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Group 3 Round 3

Golden-Kilfeacle 0-15 Father Sheehy's 2-6

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Relegation Semi-Finals

Aherlow 2-9 Ardfinnan 0-8

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill 1-6 Galtee Rovers-St. Pecaun 0-8

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Relegation Semi-Final

Father Sheehy's 2-12 Cashel King Cormacs 3-7

LIVE STREAMING OF COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS

County Senior Football Semi-Final to be streamed free of charge

Tipperary GAA will stream the FBD Insurance Senior Football Championship Semi-Final between Moyle Rovers and Loughmore-Castleiney from Boherlahan on Saturday next in conjunction with Robert Healy Photo and Video.

This game will be streamed free of charge on all official Tipperary GAA platforms, Tipperary GAA Facebook Live, Tipperary GAA Twitter and YouTube link provided on the Tipperary GAA website https://tipperary.gaa.ie/

Again, just to note that clubs must apply to Co. CCC for permission to video a game for analysis or streaming purposes. And where Tipperary Co. Board is already streaming a live game, clubs or individuals cannot stream the same game through their own resources.

NEW TIPPERARY GAA CLUBS DRAW

We are into the final run in for the first draw in the new Tipperary GAA Clubs Draw Scheme for 2020/21.

Friday week, September 18th is the key date for the success of the draw as our experience tells us the membership in that first night remains consistent for the full draw term. Tipperary GAA Draw Committee is very encouraged by the positive response to our extensive advertising and social media campaign to date. We will continue to maximize our efforts to assist the club promoters as you gather in the members during this vital period.

We are appealing to clubs to pull out all the stops for the next 16 days and maximize the potential of the draw for your club. Last week we sent out a realistic target for your club which we hope you are taking seriously and we also sent you promotion links and messages to circulate amongst your social media and contact groups. It's been a tough year but we can all make up lost ground financially by driving the Tipp Draw to its true potential.

Over the next few days staff from Lár na Páirce will be in touch with club secretaries for a progress report on the draw in your club. The call will focus on the following areas;

Have you circulated all the draw material amongst the promoters?

Are you meeting all your existing members to renew their membership?

Are you getting a positive feedback?

Did you receive the extra brochures and application forms posted out last week?

Did you circulate the social media promotion link plus the WhatsApp promotion message?

Have you done any internal promotion apart from ours?

Have you plans to get new members e.g. juvenile parents, players etc.?

Will you increase your membership?

Are you aware of the Bonus commission...60% from 200-300 and 70% over 300.

Do you need any extra draw material?

Are you using the Excel package to make your returns for the first draw?

Please check with your club draw co-ordinator to assist with your replies to the above.

Last year we averaged 16,000 members and if your club can show an increase in your returns on Friday 18th you will have played your part in helping us achieve our aim of improving our overall membership.

Remember 'It's Your Club -- Your County -- Your Draw'

Win BIG, with a prize fund of €65,000, including 2 cars in the first draw on 18th September - sign up now https://tipperary.gaa.ie/shop/tipperary-2020-2021-draw/

HEALTH AND WELLBEING

September 10th was World Suicide Prevention Day

Do you need someone to talk to or need someone to just listen as you explain your thoughts? Free Call Samaritans 116 123 or text YMH to 50808. Help is also available on www. yourmentalhealth.ie

September 15th is World Lymphoma Awareness Day.

Further information & advice can be found on www.lymphomaforum.ie

MESSAGE FROM CO. OFFICERS

The officers of Tipperary Co. Board are once again appealing to all our patrons to respect the wishes of our Government and the National Public Health Advisory Group that all our games are played behind closed doors.

Any unauthorized personnel trying to gain access is putting at risk their own health as well as the health of others and those they are going home to. We are asking our club officials to drive home this message to all your members. We appeal to all our patrons to take personal responsibility and stay away from our games unless you're included on your clubs list of 40.

Remember the sooner we can minimise the effects of the virus the sooner we can return to normality. We must all do our utmost to protect public health and we in the GAA are committed to playing our part.

Thanks for all your efforts to date and please continue to stay safe and look after each other.

SYMPATHY

Tipperary Co. Board wishes to express sympathy to those recently bereaved.

Cormac O'Brien, Knockgraffon, Cahir, sympathy to his heart broken parents Donal and Michelle and his brothers Joey and Daniel.

To the family of Fr. John McGrath A.P., Rosegreen, Cashel, retired Parish Priest of Mullinahone and formerly of Moycarkey.

To the family of Michael O'Byrne, Ballindoney, Grange who played football and hurling with Ardfinnan and Ballybacon-Grange and was also a member of Tipperary Junior Hurling and Football panels during his playing career.

To the family of Jimmy Walsh, Carrick-on-Suir, who was a former chairman of Carrick Swan GAA Club.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.