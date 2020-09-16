Final call for Tipperary GAA Board Draw which kicks off on Friday

The draw supports the running of GAA affairs in the county and 50% of each ticket goes back to the clubs

This is the final call for entries into the Tipp Gaa Clubs Draw, so if you have not already signed up don't miss your chance as the 1st Bumper draw is on this Friday (18th of September).

All members have a chance of winning an All Ireland Senior Hurling Champions 2019 framed team memorabilia photo once signed up by today or tomorrow.



Make sure to tell your friends and family too!



· With €500,000 in prizes to be won through 11 draws

· FIRST BUMPER DRAW on SEPT. 18th with €65,000 in prizes up for grabs including;

§ 2 Cars, that’s right 2 CARS!

§ 1st prize = €25k car & 2nd prize = €15k car

§ PLUS €25k in Cash prizes to be won

· Every 3 weeks after first draw...A Car, Plus €25k in Cash prizes to be won

· 11 draws from Sept 2020 to April 2021 for only a €100 subscription

· Lucky Lotto Jackpot Draws throughout

· Up to 70% of your subscription goes back to your nominated local club – Your Club - Your County - Your Draw