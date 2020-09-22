Carrick-on-Suir’s Lee Grace among scorers in Shamrock Rover’s victory over Waterford

It was a memorable week for Carrick-on-Suir soccer player Lee Grace, who hot on the heels of playing the famous AC Milan was one of Shamrock Rovers’ goal scorers in their 6-1 victory over Waterford FC.

Lee was on the Shamrock Rovers team that played AC Milan in a UEFA Europa League qualifier match in Dublin’s Tallaght Stadium last Thursday. The former Carrick United FC player had the difficult job of defending the Shamrock Rovers goal from AC Milan star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 27-year-old went on to play a key role in Shamrock Rovers’ victory over Waterford FC in a FAI Premier Division match on Monday. He scored his team’s third goal in the 45th minute of the game.