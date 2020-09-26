Moyne Templetuohy and Gortnahoe Glengoole clash in Tipp IHC Final on Sunday

The all-mid FBD Insurance county intermediate hurling final on Sunday in Semple Stadium has generated a fair buzz in the mid division - especially out around the border areas where clashes of red and white, and green and gold colour have been the order of the day.



The mid division will have an extra senior team for the 2021 championship, but who will it be? Well, trying to figure that out is quite a task and considering the form of both teams as they made their way to the decider, this one is wide open with it all to play for.



The return to the senior grade is a major incentive of course - Moyne Templetuohy have been there more recently than Gortnahoe Glengoole - and winning the intermediate title is the only way to get there.

Moyne Templetuohy took a long time to shake off Boherlahan Dualla in the semi-final, but nonetheless, once they got into their stride they showed plenty of creativity and ability to take their scores.



It was a similar situation with Gortnahoe Glengoole in their clash with Knockavilla Kickhams. They were to finish the game on a real high having bagged a hatfull of goals in the second half. So, Moyne Templetuohy will be well warned of their ability to score majors and if they have designs on winning the title, the Moyne lads will have to put the shackles on those Gortnahoe Glengoole sharp shooters.



Of course, Gortnahoe Glengoole will probably feel the very same way about Moyne Templetuohy - stop their forwards from getting onto quality ball and half the battle has been won.



There is little or nothing that either side will not know about the other in this game and that could make for a very tense, close and tight affair with a degree of nervousness thrown in. The winner will be the side which can stick to their gameplan even when setbacks arrive, and which manages to impose their own game on the opposition.



Last Sunday's senior final ended up in a remarkable draw at the end of normal time, before that unbelievable ending. What are the odds on this game ending up in a draw as well? It certainly could be given there is little or nothing between them.