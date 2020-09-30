Mid Tipperary GAA Scene

Senior Hurling Championship

The Mid Tipperary senior hurling championship got underway last Sunday with the preliminary round between Clonakenny and Thurles Sarsfields. Clonakenny had a great win to secure a place in the quarter-final beating Thurles Sarsfields by 3-17 to 0-20 and will now meet Moycarkey-Borris.

Next weekend we have the quarter-finals. On Saturday Upperchurch –Drombane play JK Brackens in Holycross at 1pm and Holycross – Ballycahill face Thurles Sarsfields in Boherlahan at 3.30pm, then on Sunday Moycarkey –Borris play Clonakenny in the Ragg at 12 noon and the following weekend Mid champions Drom & Inch face Loughmore - Castleineyon Sunday October 11th in Templetuohy at 2pm.

Minor Football Championship

We had Rd 3 of the minor A & B football last week. In the A JK Brackens Og had a big win over Loughmore – Castleiney defeating them by 6-15 to 2-3 and Drom & Inch and Na Sairsealaigh Og drew their game, Drom 3-8 Na Sairsealaigh Og 2-11. In the B championship Boherlahan-Dualla beat Gornahoe – Glengoole by 6-14 to 1-11 and Holycross – Ballycahill had a one point win over Upperchurch –Drombane in a game with plenty of goals, the final score was Holycross 3-9 Upperchurch 4-5.

The semi-finals will take place this evening Wednesday 30th September. In the A semi-finals Na Sairsealaigh Og will play JK Brackens Og in the Ragg and in the B semi-final Boherlahan-Dualla play Moycarkey – Borris in Holycross and Holycross – Ballycahill play Upperchurch –Drombane in Littleton. All semi-finals games will start at 6pm with extra-time in the event of a draw in normal time.



Junior Hurling Championship

The finals of the A & B Junior hurling championship will take place next weekend October 4th. In the A final Moycarkey- Borris will Holycross – Ballycahill in Boherlahan at 4.30 pm and in the B final Gornahoe-Glengoole will play Thurles Gaels in Templetuohy at 1pm.



County Hurling Championship

We had a repeat of last year’s Mid intermediate hurling final when Moyne-Templetuohy played Gortnahoe- Glengoole in Semple Stadium last Sunday in the county intermediate hurling final and Gortnahoe-Glengoole reversed last year’s result to Moyne-Templetuohy and will as a result go up to senior next year.

County Football Championship

Hard luck to the gallant lads from Loughmore- Castleiney who were beaten by Commercials in the county senior football final in Semple Stadium last Sunday by one point. No doubt they will come back stronger next year.



Andy Fogarty PRO