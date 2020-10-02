Mid Tipp minor football finals to be played on Monday and Tuesday evenings

The fixtures have been made following the semi-finals midweek

The mid Tipperary minor A and B football finals have been fixed for early next week, following the semi-finals played midweek.

The Joe O'Sullivan Cab and Bus Hire sponsored competitions have been very competitive and will see Holycross Ballycahill tackle Moycarkey Borris in the B final in Templetuohy on Monday evening; while in the A final in Littleton on Tuesday evening at 7:00pm, Thurles Sarsfields will take on Drom-Inch.

In both cases, a result must be found on the evening so extra time and penalties will apply if necessary.