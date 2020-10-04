Three mid Tipperary senior hurling championship finalists are now known

Wins this weekend for Thurles Sarsfields, Moycarkey Borris and Upperchurch Drombane in the Centanary Agri Mid Tipperary senior hurling championship, has brought a lot of clarity to the championship with three of the four semi-finalists now know - Drom-Inch will do battle with county finalists Loughmore Castleiney for the final spot.

Sarsfields hurled a fine last quarter to win their tie with Holycross Ballycahill at Boherlahan this afternoon to win out by 1-20 to 2-11, though the game may be a costly one for them with both Denis Maher and Michael Cahill departing the scene injured in the second half.

Sarsfields will tackle Moycarkey Borris in the semi-final after the Moycarkey lads had solid, but comfortable 1-21 to 0-11 victory over a Clonakenny side which had a game under their belts following their victory over Sarsfields B side in the preliminary round last weekend.

At the other side of the draw, a depleted JK Brackens lost out to Upperchurch Drombane on a scoreline of 1-26 to 2-16, and The Church will now await the winners of Loughmore Castleiney and Drom-Inch to see who they will face in the decider.

