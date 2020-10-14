Tipp minor games to be streamed live

The minor hurlers take on Kerry on Sunday in Limerick

Munster GAA has announced that all games in the upcoming Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling and Football Championships will be streamed live beginning this weekend as Cork play Clare (Saturday) and Kerry play Tipperary (Sunday) in the minor hurling quarter-finals.

Supporters can sign-up to these games in advance via the Munster GAA web site (www.munster.gaa.ie) with all quarter-finals over the next two weekends available for just €5 each.

Munster GAA in association with Nemeton and Stream Sport will provide the streaming coverage throughout the upcoming Munster Minor Championships.

This streaming service will give Tipp fans the opportunity to watch their teams in action despite all of the games being played behind closed doors.