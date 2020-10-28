Tarzan tops double for team Tommy at Thurles

Maintaining an impressive strike rate over recent weeks, the Errill kennels of Tommy Morrissey have been enjoying an extended period of fine form at Thurles Greyhound Stadium and hammering that point home when sparking a double, Errill Tarzan registered a fourth sprint victory from his last five races when claiming a thrilling S1 330 yard contest on Saturday.

Level away from trap 2, the August 2018 youngster immediately contested the lead with Knockalton Guy to his outside before narrowly edging to the front on the run to the opening bend. However, unable to clear the hattrick seeking Wing Mirror to his inner, that rival would produce an eye-catching turn of pace nearing the corner.



Rushing up on the inside of the Morrissey charge, Wing Mirror duly struck the front but recovering from this inconvenience, Errill Tarzan (Tarsna Havana-Mandeville Can) responded when back in full stride on the approach to the home straight. Securing command of the inside as Wing Mirror swung wide, the pair raced almost as one in a protracted tussle to the line but displaying immense resolve when defending a narrow advantage, it was Errill Tarzan who claimed a most game verdict by a shorthead in 18.00 (-10).



There was little time to rest on laurels for the kennel double was completed in the following A4 525-yard event when Errill Toolate (Toolatetosell-Shanlish) made a return to winning ways, posting a career best in his fifth race success.

The February 2018 whelp took advantage of his ease in grade when back to his best breaking form from trap 4. Forging a one length lead at the opening bend, the Morrissey charge took a four-length lead to the backstraight when followed through by Lisatunny Robin.



Maintaining a strong gallop throughout, Errill Toolate was never seriously threatened when holding two and a half lengths in hand over the strong staying Oldtown Hero in 29.52 (-40).



Always contesting at the highest level, past months had seen Alice Guilfoyle’s Magical Jasper (Head Bound-Laughil Louise) without a win since July despite a host of smart placed form against racing’s elite. However, afforded an opportunity to race in A1 grade on Saturday, the Moneygall powerhouse will make a swift return to top grade racing following a sparkling 525-yard victory.



Breaking well from trap 4, he would contest the early lead with Oriental Warrior before reaching the first bend with a tight half length advantage. Commanding the rails upon turning however, Jasper would nudge further clear to the backstraight. Keenly pursued by that same rival, with Nowurmovin a close third, the Pat Guilfoyle trained Magical Jasper settled the contest when drawing clear to the close.



Asserting to an ultimately comfortable five length winning margin, he stopped the clock in a brilliant 28.80 (-40) with game veteran Oriental Warrior repelling Nowurmovin by half a length for second.



Blake bounces back

A winner of three from his first four race starts, the Amazing Four Syndicate’s Star Blake (Laughil Blake-Stuckeybawn) became a real benchmark for warm graded form at Thurles and even in three subsequent defeats, has set a exacting standard for rivals at every turn. Back to his best breaking form on Saturday however, the July 2018 whelp was up to his very best when claiming a fourth victory in dominant fashion.



Immediately taking command of his A3 525 contest from a suitable berth in trap 6, he galloped to over a length lead at the first bend and quickly put the race beyond doubt when streaking clear to the backstraight. Pursued throughout by Chestnut Chief, Star Blake would never be for catching in such a scenario and though the runner-up warrants much praise for reducing his arrears to three and a half lengths at the line, the Ger Everard winner returns to A2 following a very smart 29.29 (-40).

There was a brace of 570-yard races on the Saturday programme with the A2 event returning an impressive winner as Marie Campion’s Live Jewel (Droopys Nidge-Minnies Lantern) backed-up her latest six-bend success with a strong staying performance.



It was the hattrick seeking Myahs Friend who showed best on the run to the opening bend but tracking that rival around the turns following an adept break from trap 5, the Pairic Campion trained November 2017 whelp secured second position to the backstraight before striking the front on the run to the closing bends. Certain to see out the trip stoutly, Live Jewel duly drew clear to a four and a half length winning margin in 31.86 (-40).



The remaining 570 contest was in A4 grade and brought a welcome return to winning ways for Caran Hehir’s Sher Trying (Kinloch Brae-Singing Hen) when securing the eleventh win of his career in thoroughly game fashion.

Breaking on terms from trap 6, the David Flanagan charge paced up well on the outside of a three-way battle for the lead on the long run to the first bend. Charting a wide course while turning, the April 2017 whelp would be led to the backstraight by Mauras Jane to his inside but quickly rushed up on that rival’s outer on the run to halfway.



The pair would race in close quarters to the closing bends with never more than a neck to separate them but as Colmyard Pulse closed in behind, it was Sher Trying who struck the front when swinging wide into the home straight. Displaying much resolve in a protracted tussle to the line, he held a half-length in hand over Mauras Jane at the line in 31.87 (-40).

Opening the night’s action when contesting the A5 525 as an unraced novice, Adam Hogg’s Whizzing Charlie (Laughil Duke-Whizzing Josie) delivered a pleasing debut victory when reeling-in pacesetter Moneygall Melody in the dying strides of a thrilling encounter.



It was the latter who led to the opening bend but was never allowed to skip clear as Whizzing Charlie reached the backstraight within a length of the lead. That same margin separated the pair to the closing turns but proving stronger on the run to the line, July 2018 youngster got up late for a most game one length verdict while posting 29.63 (-40).

There was just a sole novice race on Saturday and opening her account in brave fashion was D.J. Fradgley’s Lisheen Snowy (Droopys Cain-Sadies Impact) as the September 2018 youngster overhauled long time leader Wise Beat on the run to the line.



The latter had led by over three lengths on the backstraight but staying strongly off the final turn, Lisheen Snowy powered clear to a two-length winning margin in 30.09 (-40).

The second A5 525 contest on the night returned a facile eight length victory for William O'Connor’s Yahoo Susan (Droopys Buick-Yahoo Donna) when finding further progress in just her third career start. A first victory was settled off the second bend as the August 2018 whelp skipped readily clear while displaying much the best early dash, posting 29.92 (-40) in defeat of Bernies Hope.



The remaining S4 330-yard event was a highly competitive affair but returned a most eye-catching winner as Hannah Butler’s Valentia Star (Coolavanny Bingo-Wise Lady) secured his first race win in three starts when recovering from a tardy break in trap 1.



A strapping coursing bred, he was a good two lengths in arrears before reaching full stride on the run to the bend but gaining once in full flight, rushed up on the inside of a packing field to bravely claim the lead upon turning. Retaining an advantage to the home straight, he held the late rally of Outcast Dreamer by a tight length when posting 18.36 (-10).