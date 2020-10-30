Steven O'Brien returns to Tipperary football team to play Clare

Five Clonmel Commercials players in starting fifteen

Eamon Wynne

Reporter:

Eamon Wynne

Steven O'Brien

Steven O'Brien is selected at midfield on the Tipperary team to play Clare in the Munster senior football championship quarter-final

The Tipperary senior footballers play Clare in Sunday's Munster senior football championship quarter-final at Semple Stadium at 1pm. 

There is good news for Tipperary, with the return to midfield of Steven O'Brien after his recent injury.

The team is as follows -


1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
7. Robbie Kiely - Barryroe
8. Steven O'Brien - Ballina
9. Liam Casey - Cahir
10. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
12. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
13. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials
14. Conor Sweeney (captain) - Ballyporeen
15. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
Substitutes -
16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials
17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers
18. Emmet Moloney - Drom/Inch
19. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule
20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials
21. Dáire Brennan - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
22. Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
23. Shane Foley - Moyle Rovers
24. Conor Ryan - Loughmore-Castleiney
25. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe
26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers

