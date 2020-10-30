Steven O'Brien returns to Tipperary football team to play Clare
Five Clonmel Commercials players in starting fifteen
Steven O'Brien is selected at midfield on the Tipperary team to play Clare in the Munster senior football championship quarter-final
The Tipperary senior footballers play Clare in Sunday's Munster senior football championship quarter-final at Semple Stadium at 1pm.
There is good news for Tipperary, with the return to midfield of Steven O'Brien after his recent injury.
The team is as follows -
1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
7. Robbie Kiely - Barryroe
8. Steven O'Brien - Ballina
9. Liam Casey - Cahir
10. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
12. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
13. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials
14. Conor Sweeney (captain) - Ballyporeen
15. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
Substitutes -
16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials
17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers
18. Emmet Moloney - Drom/Inch
19. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule
20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials
21. Dáire Brennan - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
22. Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
23. Shane Foley - Moyle Rovers
24. Conor Ryan - Loughmore-Castleiney
25. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe
26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
