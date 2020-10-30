Steven O'Brien returns to Tipperary football team to play Clare

The Tipperary senior footballers play Clare in Sunday's Munster senior football championship quarter-final at Semple Stadium at 1pm.

There is good news for Tipperary, with the return to midfield of Steven O'Brien after his recent injury.

The team is as follows -



1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

7. Robbie Kiely - Barryroe

8. Steven O'Brien - Ballina

9. Liam Casey - Cahir

10. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

12. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

13. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

14. Conor Sweeney (captain) - Ballyporeen

15. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

Substitutes -

16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials

17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers

18. Emmet Moloney - Drom/Inch

19. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule

20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials

21. Dáire Brennan - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

22. Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

23. Shane Foley - Moyle Rovers

24. Conor Ryan - Loughmore-Castleiney

25. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe

26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers

