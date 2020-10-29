Mayo's Jerome Henry the man in the middle when Tipperary footballers play Clare

Sunday’s Munster senior football championship quarter-final between Tipperary and Clare at Semple Stadium will be shown live on GAAGO.ie

The match starts at 1pm and the referee will be Mayo’s Jerome Henry.

If required, extra-time will be played and the outcome decided on the day.

The winners play Waterford or Limerick in the semi-final on the following Saturday, November 7. That match will get underway at 1.15pm in either Fraher Field, Dungarvan; LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick or Cusack Park in Ennis.

The other semi-final between Cork and Kerry will be held at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm on Sunday November 8.

The final is scheduled for 1.30pm on Sunday November 22.

