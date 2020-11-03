Trick or Treaty - are the Limerick hurlers the real deal?

It's hard to identify a weakness in their make-up and John Kiely is very fortunate to be able to call on a very strong bench too.

It wasn't quite a Halloween massacre in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday as Limerick hockeyed Tipp in the Munster senior hurling semi-final, but there was plenty of Treaty County sorcery at play nonetheless.



The big question on everybody's lips this week - Are Limerick really as good as Tipperary and Clare have made them look over the last two weeks?



There are even those in The Premier County who suggest that had Limerick faced the Tipp boys in last years All-Ireland, they would have won the game and would now be seeking three-in-a-row. That's one hell of a claim and there are a lot of if's and's and but's in there. Bottom line is, Tipp and Limerick shared the kudos equally last year - a win apiece in those championship clashes, but Tipp went on to win the All-Ireland. Limerick didn't.



So, are Limerick the best team in the country?



The short answer right now is probably yes. But, just like last season, there is a lot of hurling to be played yet and there are are banana skins around every corner. Kilkenny proved to be Limerick's achilles heel last time round - who's to say they, or somebody else won't do the same again in this strange season of championship fare.



It's hard to identify a weakness in their make-up and John Kiely is very fortunate to be able to call on a very strong bench too if things are going wrong or if he needs to freshen things up on field - his subs contributed 1-3 to their cause on Sunday against Tipp.



They have a very physical side with good hurlers on every line. There is tremendous flexibility, power and speed right through the side and they are laden with skillfull players who love getting on the ball. Perhaps it is their energy which separates them from others right now - Limerick just seem to have gotten that absolutely spot on after the lockdown.

But, most hurling enthusiasts would agree that Clare were very poor in that Munster first round clash. And, most would agree that Tipperary were but a shadow of their usual selves last Sunday. So, have we actually seen Limerick being affronted in a really challenging manner so far this season? The answer is no and completing their coronation at the moment as many are wont to do, is premature to say the least.



Limerick Manager John Kiely has a great bench to call from too

Did not Galway look impressive in their win over Wexford? Didn't Kilkenny hurl up a storm for the first half in their clash with Dublin, and hold out for the win?



There are lots of teams out there who still have designs on winning the Liam MacCarthy Cup - Tipperary included. And sure, Limerick might be in the favourites enclosure right now and would be fancied to go on and retain their provincial crown, but after that the choppy waters of the All-Ireland series could throw up anything.



Whether Limerick are as good as Tipperary made them look on Sunday is debatable. But, one thing is certain, Tipperary are not as ordinary as Limerick made them look on Sunday. There will be a kick in Tipperary in this championship yet and with the added bonus of a weekend off next week to get the house back in order, Liam Sheedy and his management team will be emphasising the fact that all is not lost. Truth be told, Tipp are still very much in the hunt. If, they can gather themselves.