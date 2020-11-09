Tipp will take on Cork in SHC in Limerick on Saturday

Throw-in will be at 4:00pm

The clash of Tipperary and Cork in the All-Ireland senior hurling qualifier tie on Saturday will take place in LIT Gaelic Grounds it has been confirmed by the CCC this afternoon.

Meanwhile the Tipperary camogie ladies will play Waterford in their quarter final tie on Saturday with throw-in at 2:45pm.