Tipp will take on Cork in SHC in Limerick on Saturday
Tipp and Cork are readying themselves for battle this week
Throw-in will be at 4:00pm
The clash of Tipperary and Cork in the All-Ireland senior hurling qualifier tie on Saturday will take place in LIT Gaelic Grounds it has been confirmed by the CCC this afternoon.
The game will kick off at 4:00pm.
Meanwhile the Tipperary camogie ladies will play Waterford in their quarter final tie on Saturday with throw-in at 2:45pm.
