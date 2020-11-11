Tipperary GAA Scene - all you need to know about Tipperary GAA this week

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIER

The flames of the furnace are certainly heating up as the hurling qualifies get ready to explode on the playing fields this weekend.

Following Monday mornings draw, Tipperary have Cork in their sights as the Rebel County stand between the Premier men and a place in an All-Ireland Quarter-Final. When the shrill of the whistle ignites the spark in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday next Tipperary and Cork will renew their championship rivalry unseasonably in the fall of the year, which no one would ever have expected with the dawn of 2020.



Having had the opportunity to circle the wagons, Cork, with a win over Dublin last Saturday, will face Tipperary in the 88th championship game between the counties. And it couldn't be more evenly poised with 38 wins apiece, 8 draws and remarkably 3 games unfinished. Cork also received walk overs in 1888 and1905. Some things are certain this weekend however; the game will be finished on the day with the likelihood of it remaining unfinished being as remote as the players taking to the field in front of a packed stadium.



Last year on May 12 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Tipperary opened their Munster campaign with a 2-28 to 1-24 victory over Cork. Results of the last ten championship fixtures are heavily in favour of Tipp who control the standings 7 to 2 with one draw for good measure.



With the LIT Gaelic Grounds the venue for Saturdays 4pm throw-in, the all-time record between the sides at the famous venue shows 23 games played where Tipperary have won on 11 occasions to Cork's 10 and just 2 draws, in 1949 and 1972. Elsewhere, Cork won 2 and Tipperary 1 at the Markets Field, while in the 3 meetings played at Kilmallock, Tipperary won one, there was one draw and the third remained unfinished.

We send best wishes to the team and management on Saturday as all blue and gold followers row in behind the team.

The referee will be James Owens (Wexford) and the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix and broadcast live on Tipp FM.



MUNSTER SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Tipperary remain unbeaten since the return of inter-county action with their fourth win on the trot, the latest in the Munster Senior Football Championship when David Power's side prevailed in a hard earned victory over Limerick in the Munster Semi-Final. Winning 1-15 to 2-11, Tipperary proceed to play Cork in the Munster Final on Sunday week, November 22nd.

After an uncharacteristically sluggish first half Tipperary upped the ante in the second and bossed proceedings for long spells, with Liam Casey (Cahir) finding the net, and appeared to be heading for victory as the second water break loomed. As in all games the opposition will get their chance and Limerick took theirs to gain parity again and even edge in front.



Then came the Tipperary magic, courtesy of inspirational captain Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen). His tremendous free on the left touchline to level proceedings and send the game to extra-time was of such exquisite style and grace that it should justifiably be ranked as one of the greatest scores ever witnessed in this ancient game.



But the drama didn't end there. With the game teetering on the brink of a penalty shoot-out, the wily Fox, Brian, that is, from Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill popped up with a superb point to put Tipp in the ascendancy as the full-time whistle loomed. Though Limerick fought back with a chance to level, the ball was wide and Tipp survived.



So, for the first time since 2016, Tipperary are back in the Munster Senior Football Final and we send best wishes to the team and management with their preparations leading up to the final.



OFFICIAL REPLICA JERSEY

In advance of Tipperary's involvement in the 2020 Munster Senior Football final on Sunday week, November 22nd, Tipperary Co. Board wishes to confirm, that coinciding with the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday, it is only fitting that the Tipperary team will wear the official replica green and white jersey as worn by Tipperary on that eventful day as a mark of respect to all of the fallen.



This intention was originally announced at a press conference in Semple Stadium on February 22nd last as part of the Bloody Sunday Commemoration Day.



Croke Park recently approved this jersey as the first official Tipperary Bloody Sunday replica which features an image of Michael Hogan on the sleeve along with the official Tipperary and GAA crests.



Tipperary Team sponsor Teneo have agreed to forego their name on the front of this commemorative jersey in favour of the symbolic Tipperary name printed in gold across the front. Teneo Chairman and CEO and Tipperary native Declan Kelly congratulated David Power’s team on reaching the Munster Final and said he was “honoured to be associated with the Tipperary Senior Football team as we commemorate this very significant period in our history".



No other event since the foundation of the Gaelic Athletic Association has affected our wonderful organisation so much as Bloody Sunday, a day in which Tipperary player Michael Hogan and 13 others were fatally wounded.

The Tipperary players and management of 2020 are honoured to wear the official replica green and white jersey in this year's Munster Final and play their part in marking this historic anniversary event.



LADIES GAELIC FOOTBALL

Commiserations to the Tipperary senior ladies Gaelic football team who, for the second week in a row, lost out by the minimum score as they went down to Monaghan 0-17 to 2-10 in Round 2 of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship. Tipperary's goals came from Aishling Moloney and Roisin Howard.



CAMOGIE NEWS

Best wishes to the Tipperary senior camogie team in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final next Saturday November 14th in Páirc Uí Chaoimh where they will take on Waterford at 2.45pm.

The other quarter-final between Clare and Cork will throw-in at 1pm in the same venue.



REFEREE

Best wishes to Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) as he takes charge of the Leinster Senior Hurling Final between Kilkenny and Galway on Saturday evening next in Croke Park.



THIRD TIPPERARY GAA CLUBS DRAW

The 4th Tipperary GAA Clubs Draw will be on November 20th and transmitted live once again on Tipp FM at 8.30pm.



COMMEMORATING SEAN TREACY

The Tipperary Association Dublin, in collaboration with Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann and the Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution Group, have organised a virtual event to mark the Centenary of the shooting of Sean Treacy in Talbot Street, Dublin on the 14 October 1920.



Tipperary historian, Sean Hogan, will present a lecture on Treacy – one of Tipperary’s most famous sons and leading Republican figure in the War of Independence. Caitlin White, a native of Nenagh, who is studying for a Ph.D. in the History Department of Trinity College will also make a contribution to the session.



The lecture will take place virtually on https://bit.ly/3nbTe9B this Thursday, November 12th.

The lecture will commence at 8.00 pm with the Sean Treacy Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann providing entertainment from 7.30pm for those who log-in early.

All are welcome to join what should be a very enjoyable and informative event. Please click on the link above to log in to this event.



SYMPATHY

Tipperary Co. Board expresses sympathy to the wife and family of the late Larry Looby who passed away last weekend. Larry spent many a night repairing hurleys for Tipperary Co. Board. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.