NIall O'Meara named at wing back in Tipp team to play Cork

The team was announced this evening

Kilruane MacDonagh's NIall O'Meara has been named at wing back for the Tipperary senior hurling team to play Cork tomorrow afternoon in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

O'Meara has often manned the half back line for his club and he gets the nod in defence as Nenagh Eire Og's Barry Heffernan is out with a hamstring injury.

Also into the starting line-up comes Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher and Michael Breen.

The team is:

Brian Hogan,

Cathal Barrett

Ronan Maher,

Alan Flynn,

Niall O'Meara.

Brendan Maher

Padraic Maher

Noel McGrath

Michael Breen

Dan McCormack

John McGrath

Patrick Maher

Jason Forde

Seamus Callanan

Jame MOrris