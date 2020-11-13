NIall O'Meara named at wing back in Tipp team to play Cork
Patrick Bonner Maher is back in the Tipp team for tomorrows game
The team was announced this evening
Kilruane MacDonagh's NIall O'Meara has been named at wing back for the Tipperary senior hurling team to play Cork tomorrow afternoon in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.
O'Meara has often manned the half back line for his club and he gets the nod in defence as Nenagh Eire Og's Barry Heffernan is out with a hamstring injury.
Also into the starting line-up comes Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher and Michael Breen.
The team is:
Brian Hogan,
Cathal Barrett
Ronan Maher,
Alan Flynn,
Niall O'Meara.
Brendan Maher
Padraic Maher
Noel McGrath
Michael Breen
Dan McCormack
John McGrath
Patrick Maher
Jason Forde
Seamus Callanan
Jame MOrris
