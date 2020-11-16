Tipperary will play Galway in All-Ireland hurling championship quarter-final
Both ties will be played next Saturday
Willie Connors played a big role in Tipperary's win over Cork last Saturday
Tipperary have been drawn against Galway in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship quarter-final.
Waterford will play Clare in the other quarter-final.
Both games will take place at neutral venues next Saturday, with the venues and times to be announced later today.
