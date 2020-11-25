Bloody Marvellous as Tipp play with style and panache to claim the title

Fifteen years after Tipperary had lost Michael Hogan to a Black and Tans bullet on the pitch at Croke Park on what became known as Bloody Sunday, the provincial title was secured by the Premier County for the last time with a 2-8 to 1-2 victory over Cork. That was until last Sunday- 100 years after Bloody Sunday and 85 years Tipp's name was last etched on the roll of honour.



The stars had aligned as David Power's men donned the replica jersey's of those worn on Bloody Sunday – the white and green of Grangemockler with the image of Michael Hogan woven onto their sleeves. In many respects the spirit of those great men who endured so much was also woven deeply into the DNA of the Premier boys as they won a 10th provincial senior crown for their county.



Páirc Uí Chaoimh was a marvellous setting for the Premier ambush – all the more sweeter for winning it on away soil – but the surreal atmosphere which prevailed as the sound of delirious Tipperary celebrations contrasted sharply with the deathly silence from the Rebel camp, is something which will remain etched in the memory of this most historic of occasions.

In truth Tipperary controlled this game for the most part and their attacking play was incisive, crisp and simply too hot for Cork to handle. They kicked 11 points from play and had three marks leading to scores, with goalkeeper Evan Comerford also getting in on the scoring act with a super kicked free with the 30th minute of the second half – that score was so important as it put Tipp three clear again after Cork had kicked three in succession.



But, while the attacking acumen of captain Conor Sweeney and Michael Quinlivan garnered the lions share of the kudos, it was the donkey work of Brian Fox, Conal Kennedy, Steven O'Brien and Liam Casey which really made the difference. It took Colin O'Riordan a bit of time to acclimatise to the rigors of championship fare, but when he got to the pitch of the play, what an important contribution he made, winning great ball, and using all his sporting wily to puncture Rebel resistance. Whether it is hurling, football, rugby, soccer or AFL, it is all about possession and in O'Riordan, Tipperary had a man whose hunger for work and ability to win possession was of paramount importance to the overall cause.



Tipperary went at Cork from the very off and they drove through them with a force which landed the Cork lads back on their heels. Robbie Kiely, Kevin Fahey and Bill Maher were always looking for an opportunity to drive forward and create the line breaks which could force overlaps. Tipp were more patient in possession than heretofore and though they were forced to play laterally on occasions, they found ways to penetrate the Cork rearguard as they broke the line and maneuvered themselves into shooting positions. Occasionally the shot selection could have been better, but Tipp only kicked five wides in the game, giving credence to the claim that they were extremely economical.



A very clever gameplan was devised by Tipp and their use of the scoring mark was very impressive. They elected to give the long footpass in on three occasions in the game and three points accrued through Sweeney (2) and Liam Casey.

Cork were perhaps standing off a little in defence, not expecting Tipp to shoot, and the kicking of Michael Quinlivan who bagged four super points might have caught them by surprise – Colman Kennedy kicked a beauty too from a tight angle just before the first water break.



Speaking of the water breaks – Tipperary managed them just right in this final. They were level at the first break; Tipp were four up by the half way mark; three points up by the second water break; and then finished three ahead at the end. So, they got the restarts just about spot on. And, that was down to going at Cork with as much energy and drive as possible, but at the same time keeping the heads and getting men behind the ball when not in possession.



In this regard the Tipperary deserve enormous credit for their workrate – they constantly tracked back, shut off channels, marked runs of opponents and defended with the kind of aplomb which would do justice to a Northern team. Cork didn't get a sniff of a goal and while the departure of sharpshooter Luke Connolly was a big blow to them, even when he was on the field, he was finding it hard to get free and take chances. Let's face it six scores from play won't win too many games – Cork found that out the hard way on Sunday.



As for goals – Tipp were the only side to rattle the net when Liam Casey scored in the 2nd minute of the second half. But, the disallowed score could have proved crucial. Square ball? No way. So what then? Tipperary remained baffled by the decision of referee Maurice Deegan, but in fairness they didn't allow the decision to derail them eventhough Cork would score five of the next seven scores.



This was a nailbiting contest but what a way to win the provincial crown. The wellsprings of emotions gushed freely at the final whistle – this was the closest to football nirvana that Tipperary had been for generations and the mind was immediately cast to all those great men who have driven the code in the county for so many years without reaching the pinnacle.



Also, the outsiders such as John Evans, Peter Creedon and Liam Kearns in recent times who brought Tipperary so far – Paddy Christie (Dublin), Joe Hayes (Clare) and Charlie McGeever (Donegal) are all in the current set-up although both Creedon and McGeever are almost honorary Tipp men at this stage having been based in the county for many years.

They all played a part in this project. And, the work is not yet complete.



Next up Mayo – time for Tipp to summon another dose of that inner relief.