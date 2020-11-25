Barrett's sending off had a major impact on the outcome

This was always going to be a difficult assignment with full compliment, but, a man short for the crucial last period, it became much more difficult

Ahead of this game, if you have been informed that thirteen Tipperary players would get on the scoresheet and that 2-24 would be pilfered, you'd have been fairly confident of making it to the All-Ireland semi-final.



The teams accounted for 26 scores apiece, but unfortunately Galway got three majors and could have gotten a few more, whereas Tipp could only manage two. Thus, the two point margin between them continued the trend of the nail biting nature of these championship ties between two hurling powerhouses – the majority of the results are going in the favour of the Tribesmen in recent times.



Tipperary produced their best performance in this, the weirdest of seasons. But, through little fault of their own, it just wasn't good enough. Galway were the better team on the day and probably deserved their victory.

But only probably.



Tipperary have just cause for complaint in relation to a lot of decisions which went against them -undoubtedly the Cathal Barrett sending-off had a major impact on the game. Did he deserve two yellow cards? Debatable, very debatable. There are those who will say that in a game of swings and roundabouts, you win some and you lose some. Perhaps Tipperary and Barrett won one in last years All-Ireland Final when Richie Hogan received a debatable red card; on Saturday they lost one.

There weren't too many analysts rushing to defend Barrett's honour as has been the case with Hogan since – the fact that most have black and amber colours imbued perhaps dilutes the impact of their attempts to enhance the sense of pardon.

But, back to the Galway tie – Tipp were two clear when Barrett got that second yellow card. Galway scored 1-3 from that sector out of a total of 1-7 after he departed, the goal coming from corner back Aidan Harte in the 34th minute and sending Galway back in front – they led to the end line thereafter. Tipp should have had the ball at the other end of the field though – Paddy Cadell winning a hard ball but failing to clear his lines, his inexperience perhaps telling.



The game of course, cannot be condensed into one or two incidents and given the brilliance of the contest it would be wrong to do so. No, this was another belter between the sides and for long stages it seemed as though Tipp were on their game – Seamus Callanan's 4th minute goal setting the right note. But Galway would score a pair of goals either side of the water break as they opened up a goal lead with the half nearing an end.



Tipperary Boss Liam Sheedy was bellowing to his defensive unit to go to the ball - they listened and Tipp would bag 1-5 of the last six scores of the half to claim a 2-13 to 2-9 interval lead. The spell was Tipperary's best one in the game with Patrick Maher's goal and Noel McGrath's fine shooting being notable features.



There was far more optimism at the break in comparison to a week previously and with good cause. Tipperary were moving far better and even allowing for the multiplicity of changes which saw Niall O'Meara at centre back, Jake Morris at centre forward, Noel McGrath at corner forward and Alan Flynn at midfield, they were very comfortable in their positions. In fact it was Galway who looked more out of sync, and they chased the match for long spells. But, the goals they created had the effect of sending them clear on all three occasions.



Crucially, referee Johnny Murphy awarded a free to Tipperary in front of the Mackey Stand and then changed his mind, having realised an error – who says the referee never changes his mind when the sideline erupts in consternation. Well, Murphy did and instead of another Jason Forde pointed free, Galway it was who went upfield and scored – a two point swing in a very tight game.



These little incidents were beginning to go against Tipp as the game wore onwards, and with Barrett off, Galway made hay. Suddenly, they had defensive cover and they were able to angle ball into their sharp shooters with five different players scoring for them after the second water break.



Harte's goal was the killer blow and though Dan McCormack fired over a great point immediately after it Galway's subs Jason Flynn and Evan Nyland emphasised the strength of their bench with points – Tipp needed to get something from their fresh recruits but John McGrath and Paul Flynn failed to get onto ball, though Willie Connors did get a score earlier on.



The rugby style tackle on Callanan as he raced goalwards near the very death was cynical to say the least, but then Ronan Maher had a similar one earlier on as Conor Cooney advanced. Yellow cards were brandished in both cases but the clamour of discontent amongst commentators and on social media will surely precipitate the inclusion another card of the black variety into the game within time.



This was always going to be a difficult assignment with full compliment. But, a man short for the crucial last period, it became much more difficult especially as Galway's physicality began to tell more and more – they swatted away Tipp challenges and made light of efforts to dispossess them. Huge credit has to go to Tipperary though for the manner in which they battled and for the enormous effort. But, they just came up short and as a result had to hand over the Liam MacCarthy Cup. They didn't give it up without a hell of a fight though.



There's a sense that this Tipperary team is transitioning and a quick look at the subs bench would suggest as much. Whether all of the experienced players will return to action again after the Christmas break remains to be seen – one would think that given the strange nature of the 2020 campaign, nobody would want to end their days in the blue and gold jersey under such circumstances.



We won't have to wait too long to find out – the league begins in just over two months time!!!