The Tipperary and Ballyporeen men are getting used to Croke Park these days

After the excitement of last Sunday week’s memorable Munster final win against Cork, Conor Sweeney and his Tipperary teammates head to Croke Park this Sunday to take on Mayo in the All-Ireland senior football semi-final.

At the start of the season we dared to dream of such an amazing occasion but now that dream has become a reality. Ballyporeen native Conor feels no fear of the task that lies ahead of them as he and Tipperary will relish the chance to put one over on the Connacht champions.

Tipp of course will go into this game as huge underdogs but that won't bother them one little bit. They know they have the players and the back room staff to maybe once again cause an upset.

As with the last game Conor we can’t be there in person but rest assured the Ballyporeen parish and all of Tipperary will come to a standstill on Sunday and will be all behind you 100% as you try to make it to the all Ireland final.

Best of luck on Sunday.

Congratulations and well done also to our club man Peter Mackin. Peter was one of Derek O’Mahoney’s umpires in the recent Leinster senior football final between Dublin and Meath. This was a great honour for Peter as it was the night of the Bloody Sunday comemorations.

The game itself might be a game to forget but the occasion will live long in the memory.

Well done again Peter.