Munster football win was most memorable says Tipp Secretary Tim Floyd

Tim Floyd writes that the Munster Final victory on Sunday November 22 was probably the most memorable in the history of Tipperary football, surpassing the 2011 MF All Ireland title; the 2016 All Ireland Semi-Final; plus the Munster U21 titles of 2010 and 2015.



“ This was Bloody Sunday Commemoration weekend and appropriately Tipperary donned the green and white of Grangemockler as worn by Tipperary 100 years previous. After a query on HomeAway agreement, Tipp eventually accepted Pairc Ui Chaoimh as the venue in return for the previous meeting in 2018 in Semple Stadium. Tipp showed no fear of the Rebels who had shocked a fancied Kerry team in the semi-final.



The disappointment of losing to Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final was huge but Tipperary still found time to commemorate the past.



“ After the game, despite the disappointment, all the Tipperary panel and backroom took time out to lay a wreath on the Hill 16 end in remembrance of Michael Hogan who was shot dead on the same pitch 100 years ago on what become known as Bloody Sunday.



“Tipperary will look back on 2020 with great memories when we won five games on the trot leading to a Munster senior football title. We can build on this progress and the positive good feeling that has been generated should be carried forward into 2021 with the same effort and commitment,” he said.



On Clonmel Commercials winning the county football final:

“Even though they have won 19 Tipperary County senior football titles, Clonmel Commercials have just enjoyed their most successful decade in their history with five titles since 2010.



“Whilst 2015 will go down as an extra special year, winning the Munster title 2020 will long be remembered as one of the best county final victories in a long while.

“In a year when the GAA commemorated one of the darkest days in the country’s

history 1920 and Bloody Sunday, Clonmel Commercials can be proud of their connection with that day when their own Tommy Powell lined out with Tipperary. One hundred years later the club is still ranked as on of the best football clubs not just in the county, but also in the country,” he said adding:



“I.T played a key role in all our operations during 2020 and Co I.T. Officer Lisa Stapleton was always on hand to assist clubs and committees. She played a major role in the success of streaming our games and the trial run with Future Ticketing. We were fortunate to have the experience of Lisa during these challenges imposed on us during 2020 and we really appreciated her expertise to get us through it all.”