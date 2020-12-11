Tipp hurler Sean O'Brien announces his retirement from inter county activity

Tipperary defender Sean O'Brien (Newport) has announced his retirement from inter county hurling.

An All-Ireland medal winner in 2019, Sean said:

"Having been afforded the opportunity to hurl and wear the blue and gold of Tipperary for over the last 15 years, from minor, U21, intermediate and senior, culminating in the All-Ireland success in 2019, the time is now right for me to step away from the inter-county scene. I do so happy in the knowledge that I gave 100% each time I took to the field, where some days worked out better than others, but that is the joy of our wonderful game.

"The comradery and friendships I have made along the way will remain with me for life and I will certainly miss the buzz and atmosphere of the dressing room particularly on match day. I would like to thank all the players I played with and to say thanks for all their support and unity over the years.

"To the various Tipperary management teams, I thank you most sincerely for your faith in me as a player. In particular, I would like to give special mention to Tommy Dunne who coached me throughout my career and instilled great belief and confidence in me. I wish to thank Liam Sheedy and the management team of 2019; we had an unforgettable year and all the joy that it brought to the entire county and beyond. Though we all tried our hardest again this year, it wasn't to be.

"I’d like to thank especially Tipperary Co. Board, Tipperary Supporters Club and the various backroom teams and all those who also contributed in any way that helped me and the teams I played with, ensuring we had everything possible to perform at the best of our ability. Thanks also to the GPA for all their services provided.

"To my club Newport and my parents and family, you travelled the journey with me and I thank you for your wonderful support as always.

"Finally, I’d like to wish the panel and management team I leave behind, the very best of luck for 2021 and beyond. I hope as a community we can quickly put the past year blighted by Covid-19 behind us. My wish is that we all remain safe and healthy to enjoy our national game of hurling together again regardless of what parish or county we come from.