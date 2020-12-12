Lee goal seals Tipp minors place in the Munster hurling final

Tipperary 2-13

Waterford 0-12

A goal from sub Kenny Lee in the dying moments of ordinary time earned Tipperary a place in the Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling final whey they overcame a hard fighting Waterford side in Pairc Ui Rinn this afterrnoon.

Tipp were under a lot of pressure in the closing stages as The Deise came in search of equaising goal, but Lee struck a super goal after a long run through the defence to finish off the victory.

Tipperary started the game in a whirlwind and had two points on the bard within a minute, from Sean Kenneally and Tony Cahill.

But, the side was rocked by the departure through injury of corner back Jamie Duncan after just three minutes of play – Philly Hayes coming on in hi place.

Tipp had doubled their advantage by the 6th minute as Stephen Ferncombe and Tony Cahill pointed. And, the side looked to be really flying it all over the field. Their pace was very noteworthy and they were cutting rhough Waterford with relative ease.

They could have goalled in the 10th minute when Tony Cahill set up Jack Leamy, but the ground effort went flying wide. However, just before the water break, Leamy made no mistake to give Tipp a 1-5 to 0-2 advantage – Joe Booth getting both of Waterfords points from outfield, while Conor McKelvey had Tipps fifth point.

Waterford had hit 5 wides in 18 minutes in the first half and had they been more economical, they would have been right on Tipperary's tails. However, but the half way mark, Tipp had surpassed them in the wides stakes by 8 wides to 7.

Ferncombe and Peter McGarry had Tipp points after the water break and keeper Jason O'Dwyer was forced to make a double save from Sean Callaghan and Patrick Fitzgerald to keep the Deise at bay. Fitzgerald had two points though before the break to leave it 1-8 to 0-5.

However, by the second half water break, Waterford had the deficit back to just one score as they outscored Tipp by four scores to two. So, going down the final straight as they headed into the last quarter Tipp led by 1-10 to 0-10, though Waterford had the upper hand.

Tipp were battling hard to keep Waterford at bay and with three minutes to go there was still just a goal between them. However, Lee's superb goal sealed the win and the place in the Munster Final.