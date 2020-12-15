Tipperary senior Boss stays on for another year

Tipperary Senior Manager aims to continue progress in 2021!

Bill Mullaney has taken the role of Tipperary Senior Camogie Manager for 2021. Bill is current manager and led Tipperary to the cancelled National League Final and a 3 rd All Ireland senior semi- final in a row, having previously being involved with All Ireland winning Minor and Under 16A teams.

The position will be ratified at the January adjounred AGM of the Tipperary camogie Board