Joe Kennedy takes the helm of Tipp County Board

Moyne Templetuohy man Joe Kennedy has been elevated to the position of Chairman of the Tipperary County Board following the annual Convention which was held by Zoom last night and went on until after midnight.

The start of the AGM had been delayed to allow delegates to watch the extra time in the Munster u20 semi-final involving Tipperary and Waterford. And, once it got underway there was much business to be worked through.

While the elevation of Joe Kennedy from Vice Chairman to the top position was on the cards with the departure of Boherlahan Dualla man John Devane who had served his three year term, there were elections for the position of PRO, Vice Chairman and Assistant Treasurer, the votes for which were announced on the night, with the voting having been undertaken previously.

And, the results saw Nenagh Eire Og's Jimmy Minogue winning the contest against Tom Dawson of Eire Og Anacarthy for the position of Vice Chairman, by 157 votes to 84.

The Assistant Treasurers role was won by Thurles Gaels John Donovan over Michael Devlin by 127 votes to 113.

And, the position of PRO, vacated by the departing Joe Bracken (Moycarkey Borris) went to Loughmore Castleiney's Jonathan Cullen after he won out on the third count by 120 votes to 113 over Michael McCarthy of Cappawhite - Enda O'Sullivan of Nenagh Eire Og and Lisa Stapleton of Boherlahan Dualla having been eliminated in previous counts.

In other Convention news, the Board agreed to run u-19 and u-21 hurling and football competitions for 2021, and decided that the u-17 grade would be the responsibility of Bord na n-Og going forward