Tipperary GAA Scene

Tipperary Senior Hurlers Christmas 3 Charity Appeal

On Wednesday last the Tipperary hurlers embarked on a fundraising charity appeal where they hope to raise at least €3k for four great local Tipperary causes - Nenagh General Hospital, South Tipperary General Hospital, Thurles Community Hospital and Cluain Arann Community Health Centre, Tipperary Town. The day proved to be a huge success and thanks to the wonderful generosity of the public resulted in the target been exceeded. It was wonderful to see all the pictures and video clips from around the county and further a field of everyone out and about in their Tipperary colours partaking in the 3km exercise. Many of the images along with some messages from several of the players have been put together in a short video clip which can be viewed by going to the following link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qI0NOhf5ajo&feature=youtu.be



Also, on the day Liam Sheedy and members of the panel visited a number of Tipperary supporters both young and old at their homes to say thanks for being such great supporters and to hopefully bring a little bit of joy into their lives at the end of what was a tough year for so many. All the visits were carried out with social distancing in mind and all took place in a outdoor setting.



Updated Level 5 Guidelines

Following the reintroduction of level 5 guidelines by the government last week, the GAA have issued the following guidelines.

In level 5 and under the current restrictions, individual training only is permitted – neither adult nor underage teams may train collectively. GAA club grounds must stay closed and no club games are not permitted. Dressing rooms, showers and all other indoor training facilities should remain closed for club activities and club gyms must remain closed until further notice.

Indoor committee meetings are also not permitted, and all officer Training must be delivered online. Outdoor coaching education courses are not permitted. Club Bars must remain closed and no organised indoor gatherings can take place under the current restrictions. Commercial use of indoor halls for example by state bodies such as the HSE or Schools is permitted where agreement was in place prior to March and relevant insurance are in place.



No outdoor gatherings on GAA property are permitted, however walkways may stay open for use by the community with social distancing in place. The GAA’s intention remains that collective outdoor training for senior inter county panels only may re-commence from January 15th.



However, given the current growth rates in virus transmission, this date is under constant review. For the moment, senior inter-county players may train on an individual basis only in club or county owned gyms. No training is currently permitted for any other panels. No competitive or challenge games are permitted in 2nd Level schools. Training is permitted during school hours and as part of school approved P.E programmes only. At 3rd level no games or training are permitted.



Tipperary Supporters Club Membership

Tipperary supporters club membership for 2021 is now open Supporters can join on line now on tippsupportersclub.com/join by credit card or debit/laser card. You can also pay by Credit Card over the Phone by calling 0863580718, membership is €40 per person. Also, on the website details are available of the direct debit facility as the Club is run on a completely voluntary basis it would be a great help if members could join by direct debit. We are encouraging members to switch to Direct Debit payment by offering a reduced charge of €30 for all New First Time Direct Debit members in 2021.



It is easy to sign up for Direct Debit, just download the form on the Tipperary Supporters Club website, fill it out and send it to Jim Reidy 13 Castleknock Close, Dublin 15. For 2021 the featured membership gift is 2021 a Reusable Three-Fold Double Layer Safety Face Mask that also features the Official Tipperary Supporters Club Logo.



Members will also receive a 2021 Car Sticker, text alerts for all League and Championship team news, Regular news to your email about all the latest in Tipperary GAA circles, paid up Tipperary Supporters Club members will be eligible to vote for the official 2021 Tipperary Senior Hurler of the Year award at the end of 2021 season.



Members will also be entered into a draw for five sets of stand tickets for all Tipperary games in the Munster and All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship and in the event of Tipperary Senior Hurlers reaching the All-Ireland Final, one of the ticket winners will receive an additional bonus of 2 night’s accommodation for 2 people in the Four Star Louis Fitzgerald Hotel.



Friends of Tipperary Football

Friends of Tipperary Football membership will soon be opening for 2021 . This year membership will include entry in to the EuroMillions lotto syndicate at no extra cost. So, for only €20 not only will you be supporting football in Tipperary, you will also have the chance to win big. All members will be entered into a draw for some great prizes including –

Two All-Ireland final football tickets 2021

Two All-Ireland final hurling tickets 2021

Two Tickets for each of Tipperary’s senior football championship matches for 2021

Two All-Ireland club final tickets 2021

All the above are subject to change based on government restrictions at the time.

It only takes a few seconds to join and your support is appreciated by all our players. If you wish to become a new member or to renew your membership you can do so by going to https://www.friendsoftipperaryfootball.com/join or by contacting your divisional coordinator, West Tipperary Kevin Barron – 087 2231353, North Tipperary Kevin McLoughlin – 0861924726, South Tipperary Michael Power – 086 2391954, Mid Tipperary Hugh Coghlan – 087 9877355.

National Clubs Draw

Each year the GAA run a National Club Draw where 100% of all funds raised are retained by each club. The GAA at a national level put up all the prizes and the clubs keep 100% of all ticket sales to help with the development of each club’s facilities.

The 2021 GAA National Club Draw has even more prizes on offer, varying from a Renault Car to All Ireland Final Tickets, and a variety of cash prizes. As a bonus clubs who sell 200 tickets or more will be entered into a club specific draw whereby 3 clubs will receive €5000 another draw will take place where 1 club in each county will receive €1000. Furthermore, the club with the highest ticket sales in each province will receive €1000. The draw takes place on Thursday March 10th, so if your club requires any further information please contact the Tipperary GAA Office.



Tipperary GAA Scene

