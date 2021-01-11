Cashel's Ryan O'Dwyer to feature on Laochra Gael

Ryan O’Dwyer's story will be shown on TG4 on Thursday 14th January at 9.30pm and repeated on Sunday 17th at 8.30pm

The definitive GAA sports series returns to TG4 this spring for a 19th series and former Tipperary and Dublin hurler Ryan O'Dwyer from Cashel is to be featured.

The hour-long format has proved a huge success, bringing each player’s personal stories to screen. This series features twelve Laochra with genuine star quality and reveals deeper, fresh and sometimes unexpected insights into the lives of these icons. While their sporting careers continue to provide the backdrop to the story, the series travels well beyond the four white lines. Gripping personal storylines will compel viewers to travel towards territory unique to the GAA television landscape.

The second programme in the new series of Laochra Gael tells the story of Ryan O’Dwyer. This will be shown on TG4 on Thursday 14th January at 9.30pm and repeated on Sunday 17th at 8.30pm. Ryan was making strides for the Tipperary hurlers when he lost his place just before they won an All-Ireland.

He transferred to Dublin and was the heart of the hurling revival in the capital. It seemed that they were on the brink of glory, but disaster struck when Ryan was sent off in the All-Ireland semi-final. He continued to perform heroics for the Dubs when his playing career and his life were put in danger as the result of an unprovoked assault.

Ryan has recently transferred back to his native Cashel King Cormacs and will see out his hurling career with the west Tipperary club.

The Director for the programme is Hugh Walsh and participants include Ryan O'Dwyer; Anthony Daly; Clíodhna O’Dwyer; Damian Lawlor; Maurice O’Brien; Liam Rushe; Michael Rice.

Don't miss it - a must for all Tipperary hurling enthusiasts.