Check out your tips for Cloneml races today

Check out all your racing tips from MyRacing for the Clonmel meet today.

13:05 – MAGIC DAZE

13:35 - CAPODANNO

14:05 – DE BENNETTE

15:05 – DOLDIDO

15:35 - FLAMINGO’S COURT

16:05 - TEMPLEBREDRIN

13.05: This should be relatively straightforward for MAGIC DAZE who emerged with credit when taking on geldings on her hurdling debut. Nelly's Money looks best for the forecast. Junior Bee and Sweet Sixteen are the pick of the remainder. [Alan Sweetman]

13.35: The ex-French CAPODANNO ought to have derived plenty of benefit from his hurdling debut at this venue. He is preferred to Dunboyne who followed home the exciting Bob Olinger at Navan. Quirt Adams and Wasdale Park may compete for the minor money. [Alan Sweetman]

14.05: The 12-year-old mare DE BENNETTE retains enthusiasm and ability and is likely to be well primed for her bid to repeat last year's win in this event. Quarry Lil is more dependable than most of these, while her stablemate Cooline Bluebell is a possible dark-horse in her first handicap. Monty's Mission could pick a race of this standard at some stage. [Alan Sweetman]

14:35: An open, competitive rated hurdle and the suggestion is the consistent BROOMFIELDS JEREMY, who looks sure to give supporters a solid run. Lord Schnitzel has the ability to win this at his best, so is respected, while Gevrey, Coolbane Boy and French Light can go well. [Tyrone Molloy]

15:05: With All the Chimneys being 22lb lower over hurdles than fences, he has a great chance in theory but the 12yo has been disappointing on his last few hurdle starts, so fellow course winner DOLDIDO is put forward for the in-form Mick Winters yard. Stablemates Secret Cargo and Zaccarela can run well, along with Street Value. [Tyrone Molloy]

15:35: Espion Du Chenet will be well-fancied to recover losses after failing to get around at Thurles last time but the addition of cheekpieces could help FLAMINGO'S COURT turn around earlier Naas form with him on 9lb better terms. Damut and Tomeric ran well in the same race at Limerick last time and should do so again. [Tyrone Molloy]

16.05: Not a lot of racecourse form to go on. Saint Benedict was runner-up (well-held) in this race last year and can be involved again, while Super Citizen showed improved form at Limerick last time. TEMPLEBREDIN (nap) finished ahead of First Touch in a Fairyhouse hunter chase in November and can confirm the form by scoring here. [Tyrone Molloy]