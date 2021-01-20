Declan Carr was like 'a child at Christmas' waiting to be confirmed as Tipperary ladies football boss

Declan Carr has compared waiting to be confirmed as the new Tipperary senior ladies football manager to being “like a child before Christmas looking at a gift, and knowing that I am not allowed to open it yet.”

The Holycross/Ballycahill clubman’s appointment was rubber stamped at an online meeting of the Tipperary Ladies Gaelic Football Association county board on Monday night.

The All-Ireland-winning senior hurling captain in 1991 and former Tipperary U21 hurling manager stated, “I am delighted with the opportunity to build on the solid foundations that have been established in Tipperary ladies football in recent years.

“I am really looking forward to getting started.”

Speaking about the task ahead of him, he said “my mission statement for Tipperary ladies footballers is to be the best version of what and who they are.

“I want them all to be better players for both themselves and for the team.”

“I can’t wait to meet the girls. I have been watching their matches and I can see their energy and their attitude.

“There is nothing that needs to be fixed with this team, nothing is broken.

“I believe they just need another leg up in terms of strength and endurance.

“They have proved they can compete at the top tier.

“It is now just about achieving consistent performances.”

With the national league hoping to throw in at the end of February, he admitted that conditions were not ideal for making preparations for this campaign.

However he said that everybody is in the same boat.

He said he was happy that Tipperary have been drawn in a group with Cork, Dublin and Waterford.

He wants Tipperary to be playing these teams of the highest standard and he’s looking forward to the challenges ahead.

Declan Carr’s management team includes coach – Paul Creed; selector – Sarah Jane Darmody (Female Liason Officer); selector – Clare Lambert; strength and conditioning – Paddy Lowry and Colm Bonnar (consulting).

