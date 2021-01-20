Pick up your copy of the Tipperary Star today

Your local newspaper is out today and it is packed with great local news and stories

Don't forget to pick up a copy of your local newspaper today - the Tipperary Star is on the streets and it is packed with loads of great news and sports stories, as well as a 16 page green energy special.

ABOVE: The back page of this weeks issue.

Read about the reaction to the Sean Ross Abbey Mother and Baby Homes report; how our campaign to have the Covid-19 vaccine administered through the pharmacies has gathered considerable pace; and check out what players are on Liam Sheedy's senior hurling training panel.

All of these stories and much much more in this weeks Tipperary Star.