Tipperary included in five additional horse racing meetings this month

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has scheduled five additional National Hunt meetings in March in light of the continuing very high demand for opportunities to run in maiden hurdles, and following the Government announcement of continued Level 5 restrictions.

The Government announcement means that point-to-point racing will not resume until after April 5 at the earliest.

One of these additional meetings will be held at Tipperary on Wednesday March 24.

All five meetings will be run under the full rules of racing, with standard broadcast coverage and integrity provision, including the comprehensive and strict HRI racecourse Covid protocols.

The fixtures at Punchestown, Wexford and Tipperary will be for horses eligible to run in point-to-points.

Holders of a point-to-point handlers permit may enter and run horses at these fixtures.

