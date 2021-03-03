Tipperary Sports Partnership will hold safeguarding children's course

Tipperary Sports Partnership will hold a Safeguarding 2 Club Children’s Officer course on Monday, March 22 from 6pm-9pm via Zoom.

A person appointed to the club children’s officer position in a club must have completed safeguarding 1 (Child Welfare and Protection Basic Awareness workshop) and should complete the new Club Children’s Officer three-hour workshop.

This course will help the club children’s officer to carry out the function of their role in the club and support the implementation of best practice in the club.

Club children's officers should be child-centred in focus and have as the primary aim the establishment of a child-centred ethos within the club.

They are the link between the children and the adults in the club. They also take responsibility for monitoring and reporting to the club management committee on how club policy impacts on young people and sports leaders.

Places are limited and bookings will be on a first come, first served basis. The cost of this course is €15 per person (plus booking fee). Tickets may be purchased from www.tipperarysports.ie

For further information and bookings please contact the Tipperary Sports Partnership Office at 076-1066201 or log onto the website www.tipperarysports.ie

