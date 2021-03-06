Cúlbáire reflects on Congress of 50 years ago when the 'Ban' was removed

The GAA is all the better for ridding itself of so dubious a regulation as was the unlamented Rule 27, though a surviving few still deplore its exit.

It's fifty years since a Belfast Congress of the GAA abolished Rule 27 – the 'Ban' as it was known.



One doesn't expect much, if any, attention to be given in commemorative recall at this national gathering of the Gaels. For decades, the main aim was to keep it off the agenda at any level of the Association. This was either by disagreement of by use of 'out of order' exclusions.



In 1971 however, Congress was preceded by club meetings which revealed almost a unanimous desire for change. This gave President, Pat Fanning (Waterford) no scope for evading the issue. So, he accepted it, merely calling for a pledge of continued promotion of Gaelic games. There was, I think, one single voice raised in dissent from the basic decision. Even Cork produced no spokesman to dispute the abolition.



It was Cork, who back in the 1920's, had moved to restrict 'Ban' motions to one every three years – a quite undemocratic interference with the regular rights of members. They became apprehensive when a couple of Presidents, McCarthy (Dublin), and Breen (Wexford), had been seen to be in favour of change. Several of the ballots of that period had been of quite nervous margins for retention.



At any rate, it was only in the 1960's that Tom Woulfe – the Kerry born Dublin Civil Service club officer – who led a campaign that exploited publicity for a renewed effort. A special commission was set up, with Seamus O'Riain prominently involved to report on the matter. It gave a rather mild message of satisfaction with the current situation, but within a year or two the pressure impelled a step that was to finalise the issue- club meetings on that particular topic.



As I have remarked, those meetings were decisive and left Congress with only the obvious choice. For so divisive a move, the ultimate acceptance was short of passion and disgruntlement. Dire predictions of damage to our games were soon seen to be without foundation. The arrival of 'live' television had made all sports readily available without attendance at a venue.

The first occasion when I became aware of the Ban was as a subject of household conversation at the dinner table.

The 'Cooney Case' in 1938 was a big story, nowhere more than in Tipp. All-Ireland holders since Killarney, 1937, a Clare objection to Tipp's Jimmy Cooney, midfielder on the team led by Jim Lanigan, he was an army man resident outside of his native county, and such people had to 'declare' for the home county early in the year. Why an established and familiar player had to renew his allegiance every year is a mystery never explained. Anyway, Cooney was suspended for going to a Lansdowne Road game.



President McNamee of the GAA ruled that Cooney's 'declaration' was invalid on account of his suspension. This was an extension of Rule 27 beyond what it stated, but the Presidential ruling gave Clare the match after being well beaten on the field. Dublin became All-Ireland champions by defeating Waterford.

Tipp anger was extreme – I quote the remark by a Tipp clergyman - “It is high time that somebody would propose the removal of this rule which is an embarrassment to our friends and a laughing stock to our enemies.” Strong words indeed and, amusingly enough, from a cleric who later became a divisional and county chairman – and a defender of Rule 27, and an industrious inhibitor of anti-ban motions. What a reversal of view!!



It was probably unwise of Tipp to disregard, even a questionable ruling, and to play Cooney, who presence was sure to invite repercussions from the leadership. Moycarkey Borris, as county champions, appeared to have felt loyalty to Cooney as a Killarney victor. Later on, it was said, by the way, that a Clare player named Griffin, had been at the same rugby international as Cooney. For that, I can't vouch.



The system of reporting offenders was seldom implemented even in secretive anonymity. It used to be said that the great Mick Mackey was so keen a follower of local rugby that he was made a member of the 'vigilantes' to legitimise his attendance! Again, one cannot vouch for that, though it would be typical of Limerick's favourite son to indulge in that sort of comedy.



