Tipp's three camogie All Stars represents a huge boost to the game in The Premier County

Having received nine nominations last year but no All Star, there were huge celebrations when Tipp got three awards for 2020.

The 2020 Camogie All-Stars which were held virtually on Saturday night saw Tipperary players Áine Slattery (goalkeeper), Mary Ryan (left corner-back) and Karen Kennedy (centre back) receive their first All-Star Awards.



The magnitude of this achievement cannot be overstated. It is the most All-stars Tipperary have won since 2006 when they picked up 4. In the interim years since Tipperary have only being awarded 5 All-Stars with only 2 recipients in the last 10 years, Jill Horan in 2011 and Cait Devane in 2018. Three soaring stars awards were won by Jenny Grace in 2018 and Sabrina Larkin and Laura Shinners in 2019.



Tipperary's All Star custodian Aine Slattery

After last year’s disappointment when 9 nominations were received but no winner on the night, there were some nervy moments. With no nominations in a new format this year all we could do was debate and analyse in the days leading up who might or might not win. Áine Slattery had been named on various teams of the year including Women’s Hurling and Off the Ball but Saturday night was the all-important one. In her first season and only 18 years of age she produced a string of excellent displays including an unbelievable top class save from Waterford’s Beth Carton in the dying seconds of the game.

While in the semi-final she denied Galway’s Ailish O’Reilly and also pulled off another superb save blocking Sarah Healy’s penalty. Her confident displays and blockbuster saves meant she was the stand out goalkeeper in 2020 and Tipperary’s first All-star goalkeeper since Jovita Delaney in 2006.



We didn’t have long to wait for more celebrations as to everyone’s delight Mary Ryan, after 5 previous nominations, picked up her first award for left corner-back. The Tipperary stalwart and longest serving member having first joined the panel in 2005 had another fantastic year in the blue and gold last season. One of Tipperary’s most consistent players down through the years she played a key role this year making the switch into full back with ease. Her ‘eyes on the ball’ flicks and interceptions squandered many an opposition score while her intelligent distribution of the ball was key to Tipperary’s success in attack. No one is more deserving of an individual accolade after her years of service to the Tipperary team.



The brilliant Mary Ryan - she didn't need to win an All Star for Tipperary people to appreciate what she has brought to the game, but the award is so fitting nonetheless.

While still celebrating Mary’s triumph another Tipperary player was announced, this time it was the turn of Karen Kennedy at centre back. Karen had been nominated in 2018 and 2019 and after outstanding performances throughout 2020 she is fully deserving of her first All-star. Her crucial goal in the 42nd minute of the quarter final guaranteed Tipperary’s place in the final four.



At centre back she led from the front and took on the top forwards in the country while also been a constant attacking threat going forward. She picked up the player of the match award in the quarter final while her displays all year were a pivotal factor in Tipperary reaching the All-Ireland semi-final.



To win an All-Star is a tremendous achievement for the individual players but it’s also an opportunity to reflect on what it has taken for the players to get to this stage.



Firstly the parents and families who no doubt are immensely proud of the girls but also deserve so much credit. The schools and colleges will also take huge pride in Áine, Mary and Karen’s success.



Áine is a current leaving cert student in Borrisokane Community College where she has won Munster Junior and senior titles and an All-Ireland Junior C final in 2017. Karen previously won a Senior A Munster Schools final with Presentation Secondary school in Thurles while Mary and Karen both have coveted Ashbourne Cup winners medals with UL.



Next is the clubs- Shannon Rovers, Moneygall and Thurles Sarsfields. What a boost to all the players, volunteers and mentors to have an All-Star among their ranks. Áine has won a number of underage titles with Shannon Rovers. She helped them capture the Junior A title in 2019 and was a big player for them in 2020 as they reached the intermediate county final.

They were defeated on the day by Thurles Sarsfields, captained by Karen who put in a player of the match performance. She is also the holder of a Junior A winners medal and is the lynchpin of the Sarsfields team who have made great strides in recent years and will look to make a mark on the senior championship in 2021. Moneygall’s Mary Ryan has underage medals for the hurling and camogie club along with Junior A, Intermediate and Senior B county camogie medals. No doubt all 3 clubs this week are so proud of their newly crowned All-Stars.



While the girls will enjoy this special moment their main goal will continue to be success with the Tipp team. Mary Ryan has a Munster Senior medal from 2010 while Karen has two under 16 All-Ireland titles and a minor All-Ireland title. All three won’t be content with another semi-final appearance in 2021. Their goal along with their teammates and management remains the ultimate goal - to bring back the O’Duffy cup.