Check! Tipperary ladies footballers have their eyes down for online bingo

Tipperary Ladies Football will host their online Easter Bingo Bonanza on Easter Sunday at 8pm, featuring guest caller and recent All Star Aishling Moloney.

With a prize fund of €2,000, the ladies football board is hoping for a full house and is encouraging as many as possible to support these women in sport.

On the night there will be six games in total.

There will be five regular games with prizes as follows - the first person to get one line €50, the first person to get two lines €80 and the first person to get a house €120.

The final game is the jackpot game and the prizes for this are as follow - the first person to get one line €100, the first person to get two lines €150 and the first person to get a house €500.

There will also be a number of spot prizes.

Books can be purchased online - one for €10, two for €16 and three for €20 through this link - https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/tipperary-ladies-football-online-bingo-bonanza-tickets-143113372951.

Complete the details and your bingo book will be emailed to you nearer the time.

It will include the instructions on how to play and also provide the Zoom link for the event.

Books can be printed at home and/or the numbers copied down to play.

The cut-off point for purchasing the books is Easter Sunday morning April 4 at 10am.

All that’s left to do after that is get your family together, have the markers at the ready, open an Easter egg or two and join in the fun.

For more sport see 1959 defeat left the greatest impression on Tipperary All-Ireland winner Tony Wall