Full house as Tipperary ladies football board holds successful online Easter bingo

A huge thank you is extended by the Tipperary Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) to everyone who supported in any or every way their online Easter Bingo Bonanza on Easter Sunday evening.

There was a full house, with bingo books selling out early on Sunday.

They sincerely want to thank all those who sponsored spot prizes including O’Rahelly Sports Tipperary town, Bourke Sports and ASC Coaching.

They also wish to thank Andrew O’Halloran, the fantastic MC and Samantha Lambert.

They are also grateful to all the clubs, sellers and many volunteers who contributed to making the night an overwhelming success.

Finally they congratulate all the winners and they are as follows:

Game One – First Line winner €50 Fiona McInerney;

Two Line winner €80 Marie Slattery;

Full House €120 Barbara Hyland.

Game Two – First Line winner €50 Margo Hennessy;

Two Line winner €80 Sophie Bourke;

Full House €120 Michael Gleeson.

Game Three – First Line winner €50 David McElgunn;

Two Line winner €80 Dearbhla Morrissey;

Full House - there were three winners of €40 each and they were Sarah O’Neill, Simon McGowan and Laura Parsons.

Game Four – First Line winner €50 Neasa Moloney;

Two Line winner €80 Deirdre Hayes;

Full House - there were two winners of €60 each and they were Mary Lloyd and Audrey Moroney.

Game Five – First Line winners - there were two winners of €25 each and they were Ann Fitzgerald and Linda Sullivan;

Two Line winners - there were three winners of €27 each and they were Deirdre Macken, Melissa Carroll and Emma Landers;

Full House winner of €120 Tom McGlinchy.

The Jackpot Game winners were as follows:

First Line winner €100 Ciara Holmes;

Two Line winner €150 Marissa Walshe and the Jackpot winner of €500 was Sinead O’Riordan.

The spot prize winners were as follows; Tipperary Ladies Football Youth Jerseys - the O’Toole family, Moloney’s Ardfinnan and the Redfern family.

Tipperary Ladies Football Adult Jerseys - Georgina Sweeney and Martin O’Dwyer.

€100 O’Rahelly’s Sports Shop voucher – Rachel Barry.

€100 Bourke’s Sports voucher – Tom O’Gorman.

The club prize of a coaching lesson from ASC Coaching went to Templemore LGFA.

