Tipperary to play Clare or Waterford in hurling, Kerry or Clare in football

This morning's draw for the Munster senior hurling championship will see Tipperary play either Clare or Waterford in the semi-final.

Cork face champions Limerick in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile in football, Munster champions Tipperary will play either Kerry or Clare in the last four, with Cork taking on Waterford or Limerick on the other side of the draw.

The dates and venues for all games will be confirmed at a later stage.

The football championship will operate on a straight knockout basis, while the hurling championship will feature qualifiers, with each team defeated in their opening game receiving a second chance.