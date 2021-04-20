Athletic clubs are looking forward to the resumption of juvenile training

Training will resume next Monday, April 26 subject to the prevailing public health situation for Mooreabbey Milers athletic club juvenile athletes at 7pm in the Community Field in Galbally.

For insurance reasons all juveniles have to be registered with the club.

An email with the registration link was sent to all parents.

If you are a newcomer and would like to join please contact the club for registration forms/online links by messaging the club on messenger or by email to mooreabbeymilersac@gmail.com

The cost is €20 per juvenile per calender year. Family rates are also available.