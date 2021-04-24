Top 10 finish for West Waterford Golf Club member in Las Vegas

Top 10 finish for Seamus Power

West Waterford Golf Club member Seamus Power had his best finish of the season at the weekend when he finished tied 9th at the MGM Resorts Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in Las Vegas. Having comfortably made the cut the West Waterford man put himself in contention as he entered the final round on Sunday on 10 under par tied 4th.

Through 9 holes he was lying 3rd on 11 only to drop 4 shots on holes 13 1nd 14. Seamus rallied from this set back and birdied 16 and 17 to finish on 8 under par and tied for 9th.

Seamus moves from Las Vegas to New Orleans for the Zurich Classic April 22 – 25th. This will be a team stroke play event with a prize fund of €7.3 million.

“I had physical stuff that was hindering me for a while but that’s cleared up. I’m not playing on the PGA Tour this week obviously but I am hoping to play the Zürich Classic of New Orleans next week so I’m raring to go and looking forward to the rest of the season.”