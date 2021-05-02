Tipp County Board determined to finish 2020 junior and u21 championships

News that the Board wishes to complete the championships will be very welcome by those club players still involved.

The County GAA Board's CCC is determined the play-off the 2020 county u21 football and the junior hurling championships as soon as games are permitted to return, Board delegates were told this week.



The Chairman of the CCC, Jimmy Minogue (Éire Óg Nenagh) said that the hope would be to get those competitions completed prior to the commencement of the 2021 championships, but doing so would be dependant on many factors falling into place first.

Teams would be given time to prepare together for the games, he said.

The 2020 championships were disrupted in mid-play bu the Covid-19 pandemic and were unable to be completed. News that the Board wishes to complete the championships will be very welcome by those club players still involved.