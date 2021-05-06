Lockdown training was hard going so it's great to be back - Ronan Maher

"After all the bike sessions and the running on roads and trying to hurl in the park, it's just brilliant to be able to enjoy the bit of banter and craic with the lads, because you really miss that" - Ronan Maher

Ronan Maher has no problem in admitting how difficult it was to train during the Covid-19 lockdown.



The Thurles Sarsfields man - a Garda based in Tullamore at present - graduated from the Training College in Templemore in February 2020, just a few weeks before the first lockdown. He was forced to adjust to a new way of life, a new way of training and a new way of ensuring that his body would remain in shape for the resumption of the campaign with Tipp when it came about.



But, the dark days of the road running, the home gym and the bike saddle are behind him now and he is glowing with anticipation as he ponders the beginning of what he hopes will be a campaign which takes him and his Tipperary colleagues all the way to the ultimate hurling day in late July.



“It is just great to be back in the dressingroom and looking forward to the game s again. After all the bike sessions and the running on roads and trying to hurl in the park, it's just brilliant to be able to enjoy the bit of banter and craic with the lads, because you really miss that,” he says.



Ronan was delighted to see the condition of the other players too and says that they were in great shape and had stayed on top of their fitness during the lockdown. And, with such a quick turnaround from the return to collective training to the opening game against Limerick on Saturday next, it had to be that way - playing catch-up in a fitness sense would not be an option as there is enough to be recovered in a hurling sense.



“Limerick on Saturday is a big exciting game for us. They are the All-Ireland champions and they have been setting mark for every team in the country to follow. They are the ones to look up to now because they are a very well organised outfit and if we want to compete with them, we, and any other team they meet, will have to be very well organised too,” Ronan told The Tipperary Star this week.



“We have five league games and they should help to get us back up to pace very quickly. We have a lot of younger lads in the panel from the All-Ireland winning u20 and u21 teams and they are pushing the whole thing on now. They have a huge opportunity to make a real impact and I suppose we want them to do that so that there is strong competition for places,” he said.



Following Tipperary's exit from the All-Ireland series against Galway last November, Ronan and the rest of the Tipp boys ended up having five months away from camp - not as they would have wished, but a refreshing break nonetheless which allowed for plenty of time to recharge the batteries.



“For me that was very unusual because between club and county you wouldn't normally be out of action for so long. You'd be so used to having fitness and sharpness and it was hard during the lockdown not having games to play. The key now is to try and steer clear of injuries as we work our way back to full throttle and of course to make sure that we steer clear of Covid as well and keep everyone as safe as we can,” Ronan says.



“We are trying to get as much hurling as we can now but we also have to make sure that we stay fresh through the run of games. That will be a key factor for us,” he says.



Another key factor for Ronan right now as he juggles the demands of his work and play is ensuring that he is as organised as possible in order to be able to multi-task and almost make two of himself. This means that he outlines his schedule for the week; establishes how he can manage all that is on his agenda; and then goes about his business on and off the field. The life of an inter county hurler - and a top one at that.



As Ronan Maher embarks upon another season in the blue and gold jersey of Tipperary alongside his older brother Padraic, the ultimate aim will be to add to his two All-Ireland senior hurling medals. But, to do that Tipperary must get on a great run; must deal with the best players and teams in the country; and must reach the kind of levels attained in 2019.

That journey starts on Saturday in Limerick.