Tipp panel for clash with Limerick on Saturday

Tipperary senior hurling Manager Liam Sheedy has been working with a very strong Premier County panel for the last number of months since he named his training group.

And, they will get their first outing in LIT Pairc na nGael, Limerick on Saturday with the good news that those who do not make the 26 can now go to the game - a change of policy from last years when only the immediate 26 were permitted to travel.

Last years scenario placed the management team in a very difficult position - having to tell players who have trained as hard as everyone else that they are surplus to match-day requirement, was not a pleasant task. But thankfully, sanity has prevailed and the additional few players can now take refuge in the 40,000 capacity stadium, which will be empty of spectators on Saturday.

The Tipp training panel at present is:

Alan Flynn, Alan Tynan



Barry Heffernan, Barry Hogan, Billy McCarthy, Billy Seymour, Brian Hogan,Brendan Maher, Brian McGrath, Bryan O'Mara,

Cathal Barrett, Cian Darcy, Craig Morgan, Dan McCormack, Dylan Quirke, Eoghan Connolly,

Ger Browne, Jake Morris, James Quigley, Jason Forde, John McGrath, John Meagher, John O'Dwyer,

Mark Kehoe, Michael Breen, Niall O'Meara, Noel McGrath,

Paddy Cadell, Patrick Maher, Paraic Maher, Paul Flynn, Paul Maher,

Robert Byrne, Ronan Maher, Seamie Callanan, Seamus Kennedy, Willie Connors.