Tipp name side for tomorrows game with Seamus Callanan remaining on as captain
Seamus Callanan remains on as Tipperary captain
Noel McGrath remains on as Vice Captain
The Tipperary team to play Limerick in tomorrow afternoons Allianz National Hurling League first round tie has been named by Manager Liam Sheedy.
The game throws-in at 5:30pm and it has been confirmed that Seamus Callanan will continue as captain of the side, with Noel McGrath as Vice Captain - neither are starting tomorrows game, though McGrath is named on the subs bench.
The team is:
Barry Hogan
Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher, Barry Heffernan
Brian McGrath, Seamus Kennedy, Bryan O'Mara
Alan Flynn, Michael Breen
Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher, Niall O'Meara
Willie Connors, Jason Forde, Jake Morris
