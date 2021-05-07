Tipp name side for tomorrows game with Seamus Callanan remaining on as captain

Noel Dundon

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

Seamus Callanan

Seamus Callanan remains on as Tipperary captain

Noel McGrath remains on as Vice Captain

The Tipperary team to play Limerick in tomorrow afternoons Allianz National Hurling League first round tie has been named by Manager Liam Sheedy.

The game throws-in at 5:30pm and it has been confirmed that Seamus Callanan will continue as captain of the side, with Noel McGrath as Vice Captain - neither are starting tomorrows game, though McGrath is named on the subs bench.

The team is:

Barry Hogan

Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher, Barry Heffernan

Brian McGrath, Seamus Kennedy, Bryan O'Mara

Alan Flynn, Michael Breen

Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher, Niall O'Meara

Willie Connors, Jason Forde, Jake Morris