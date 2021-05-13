All hurdle card announced for Tipperary races later this month

The horse racing fixture announced for Tipperary on Tuesday, May 25 will be an all hurdle card.

Horse Racing Ireland has also announced two more National Hunt fixtures for May.

Limerick next Tuesday, May 18 will be an all steeplechase card while Limerick’s scheduled meeting on Thursday, May 27 will now become an all hurdle/bumper card.

Another National Hunt meeting will be held in Punchestown on Monday, May 31.