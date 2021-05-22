Cahir Ladies join in wishing one of their own the very best today!

CONGRATULATIONS

Congratulations to Aisling Moloney from Cahir Ladies Gaelic Football Club who will have the honour to captain the County Senior ladies team for the 2021 season, a great honour for Aisling and the Cahir club.

All grades are going very well with great numbers at training from U/6 to Senior grade. Thanks to all the parents and management teams for all the work ensuring the girls enjoy our game.

Training continues every Monday and Friday night in Duneske. It is wonderful to see some former players who played in the past returning to play.



GAELIC FOR MOTHERS AND OTHERS

On Friday May 28 at 8pm in Duneske we are commencing the Gaelic for Mothers and Others team and everyone who'd like to play will be very welcome. Cahir ladies are going to organise a summer camp for girls and boys aged from Under 6 to Under 12 from Monday July 26 to Friday July 30, 2021.

Congratulations to our Club Chairman Liam Shinnick who has been selected as a member of the National Fixtures Committee.