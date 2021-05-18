Carrick Swan Club announces Cúl Camp dates

Carrick Swan GAA Club’s Cúl Camp will take place from July 12 to 16 from 10am to 2pm each day.

Booking will be fully online, the same as last year.

It will be only open at certain times to ensure the Swan Club's own members get priority as numbers are limited. The club's juvenile coaches will have information on when the booking system is open.

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 04,10, 21, 22.

The €3,750 jackpot wasn't won. Eight players matched three numbers and won €30 each.

This week's jackpot prize is €4,000. The club thank players for supporting the lotto draw, the proceeds of which go towards young players and the Ballyrichard Field Development project