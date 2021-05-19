Why has a deep goal drought hit Tipperary teams?

Four games last weekend but not one goal for a blue and gold jersey.

What is happening to Tipperary's goal-shy teams?



Four games played at the weekend between hurling, football and camogie (2) yielded no green flags whatsoever - hardly even a threat of one to be frank about it.



And, coming on the back of a senior hurling tie against Limerick the previous weekend which also featured a non net-rattler, there is considerable worry about the ability of the Tipp sides to create goal scoring chances.



The Tipp hurlers, for the second weekend in succession, didn't trouble the Cork goalie Patrick Collins, while the senior camogie ladies conceeded three goals in their tie with Cork in Páirc Ui Chaoimh, and didn't look like scoring a goal, which they could badly have done with it. It was a similar situation for the intermediate camogie side in The Ragg where they fell to Cork also, having given away two goals and failed to bag any themselves.



And, to top it all off, the Tipp senior footballers were unable to breach the Limerick rearguard in LIT Páirc na nGael in Limerick on Saturday afternoon as they fell in a disappointing AFL opener.



They say goals win games - the Tipp teams last weekend and the weekend before didn't score any, and as a result didn't win any of the games. Granted the senior hurlers drew both their games by bagging 0-20 and 0-22, but still - no goal?

So what has gone wrong? Hard to say really, but it is probably a combination of factors which has led to the blank out's.



The good news is that the teams have a chance to put it right this weekend coming, with the hurlers playing Galway in Semple Stadium on Saturday at 1:30pm, followed by the footballers at the same venue at 4:30pm when they entertain Kildare. And, the Tipperary camogie girls and Coach Bill Mullaney and his management team, will try to put the disappointment of last weekend behind them when they face Waterford - a game they will hope to claim points from.



Perhaps though the ladies footballers can break the goal-less scoring sequence when they take on Cork away on Friday evening.

Let's hope for plenty of green flags - fingers crossed.