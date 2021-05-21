Tipperary and Cork ladies footballers will renew rivalry in the All-Ireland championship

Tipperary and Cork, who meet in the opening round of the Lidl National Ladies Football League this evening, have also been drawn against each other in the round robin phase of the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship.

The counties' other opponents in the three-team Group B are last year's TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate champions Meath.

Champions Dublin, who are chasing a five in-a-row this year, have been pitted with Tyrone and Waterford in Group C.

In Group A, the only four-team group in the competition, three Ulster counties have been drawn together; 2020 semi-finalists Armagh, Cavan and Monaghan. The Ulster trio will be joined by Mayo.

Group D, meanwhile, contains 2020 semi-finalists Galway, who are joined by Kerry and Donegal.

Two teams from each group will progress to the TG4 All-Ireland quarter-final stage.

Dublin, Cork, Galway and Armagh, the 2020 semi-finalists, were seeded for the 2021 senior draw.

The dates for all games will be confirmed in due course.

Meanwhile, this evening's national league game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh between Tipperary and Cork has a 7.30 start and will be shown live on TG4.