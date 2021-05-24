Cahill Cup fixtures made for mid Tipperary senior hurling

Mid Tipperary GAA Board have announced fixtures for the Cahill Cup senior hurling competition which will begin with two preliminery rounds on Wednesday June 9.



These games feature:

Loughmore Castleiney vs Moycarkey Borris in Castleiney at 7:00pm

Clonakenny vs Sarsfields in Clonakenny at 7:00pm



And, a week later, on Wednesday June 16, the quarter finals will be played and will feature:

Sarsfields va Holycross Ballycahill in Killinan at 7:00pm

Gortnahoe Glengoole vs Upperchurch Drombane in Gortnahoe at 7:00pm

Drom-Inch vs JK Brackens in The Ragg at 7:00pm

Loughmore or Moycarkey vs Sarsfields (A) or Clonakenny at 7:00pm. Venue to be decided.