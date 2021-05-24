Cahill Cup fixtures made for mid Tipperary senior hurling
Moycarkey-Borris will play Loughmore Castleiney in a preliminery round of the Cahill Cup on Wednesday June 9
The games will begin on Wednesday June 9
Mid Tipperary GAA Board have announced fixtures for the Cahill Cup senior hurling competition which will begin with two preliminery rounds on Wednesday June 9.
These games feature:
Loughmore Castleiney vs Moycarkey Borris in Castleiney at 7:00pm
Clonakenny vs Sarsfields in Clonakenny at 7:00pm
And, a week later, on Wednesday June 16, the quarter finals will be played and will feature:
Sarsfields va Holycross Ballycahill in Killinan at 7:00pm
Gortnahoe Glengoole vs Upperchurch Drombane in Gortnahoe at 7:00pm
Drom-Inch vs JK Brackens in The Ragg at 7:00pm
Loughmore or Moycarkey vs Sarsfields (A) or Clonakenny at 7:00pm. Venue to be decided.
